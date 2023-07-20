IIM Indore Inaugurates New Batches Of Fellow Programme In Management And Governance | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IIM Indore welcomed the new batches of the Executive Fellow Programme in Management (EFPM – 13th Batch) and Executive Fellow Programme in Management & Governance (EFPMG – 3rd Batch) on Thursday. The batches were inaugurated by Prof. Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore.

Dr. Arup Varma, Professor of Human Resource Management, Loyola University Chicago, and Distinguished University Research Professor; Frank W. Considine Chair in Applied Ethics, was the chief guest on occasion. Brigadier Nilesh Khare, Army War College Mhow, was the Guest of Honour.

In his welcome address, Prof. Rai highlighted that IIM Indore’s “Triple Crown” accreditation is a promise that goes beyond just imparting knowledge. “The institute aims to create, curate, practice, and disseminate knowledge, recognizing the need for a comprehensive approach to education”, he said.

'The Programmes Address Real-World Challenges'

He specifically mentioned EFPMG as a programme that addresses real-world challenges in collaboration with administrative and army training bodies. He also spoke about the establishment of the recently inaugurated Centre of Excellence – ANVESHAN, at the institute, which has provided a platform to address water, sanitation, and hygiene issues in the country.

“The institute will provide training to 4800 ULBs in the country and has received a grant of Rs. 19.95 crores from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. It will also mentor and guide the youth who wish to establish their startup in the field of sanitation and cleanliness, thereby enhancing the entrepreneurial spirit”, he added.

Be-Know-Do

He advised the new batch to follow the Be-Know-Do framework. “Be compassionate. Know your true identity. Do the right thing”, he said. He explained that we need to be compassionate towards ourselves and everyone around us. Additionally, we need to ensure that we identify who we are and not draw our identity from our designations. “Make sure you do the right thing –know why you are doing a particular thing or making a decision”, he said.

Dr. Arup Varma shared insights on the importance of continuous learning and how programmes like EFPM and EFPMG offered by IIM Indore could augment the knowledge and expertise of participants, particularly the serving army officers, in making valuable contributions to the Indian defence system.

“Think from your heart, fostering passion in your work, and choose research topics you are genuinely interested in,” he said.

'Do The Right Thing And Do It Right'

Prof. Brigadier Nilesh Khare also highlighted the relevance of these programmes for the armed forces, as they provide a platform for officers to enhance their managerial and leadership skills while pursuing research in their areas of interest under the guidance of IIM Indore’s faculty members.

“Leadership is a combination of doing the right thing and doing it right”, he said. He encouraged the participants to embrace a continuous learning approach, emphasising the importance of learning, unlearning, and relearning the necessary skills to propel the nation forward through the course.​

This year, 19 participants have registered for EFPM, while 6 participants have enrolled in EFPMG.

