Bhopal: CM Chouhan Extends Laptop Scheme To CBSE Toppers, Transfers ₹25,000 Each To Accounts Of More Than 70,000 Students | Twitter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan transferred an amount of ₹25 thousand each to the accounts of more than 78,641 students of the state to purchase laptops at the 'Pratibhashali Vidyarthi Protsahan’ programme organised at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal on Thursday. Chouhan also presented symbolic checks to the topper students of the division.

In a major announcement during the event, Chouhan said that apart from the MP Board students, laptops will also be given to CBSE toppers from next year. Along with this, he also announced that all the toppers will be given scooty, so that the children are encouraged for studies.

'Congress Stopped Funding Education'

Interacting with the students, Chouhan said, “My sons and daughters, just like your parents think for your bright future, similarly I keep thinking day and night to make your future safe. There was an era of Congress and then there is today’s era. Right now I am paying the fees of three lakh children. While Congress committed the sin of making your future dark by stopping giving fees and laptops. My children, never be discouraged and disheartened. If there is more need, ‘Mama’ can make a new plan for you.”

'25 Medical Colleges In MP Now'

Listing the achievements of his government, Chouhan said that when he became the chief minister there were only five medical colleges in the state. He increased the number to 25 so that the students can get the opportunity to become doctors.

The program was held to provide funds for the purchase of laptops to the students who scored 75 percent or more marks in their first attempt in the class-12th board examination for the session 2022-23.

Minister of State for School Education (Independent Charge) Inder Singh Parmar, Tribal Affairs Minister Meena Singh besides senior officers of School Education and Tribal Affairs Department were also present in the programme.

