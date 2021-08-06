Identify strengths and weaknesses with CBSE experts from Indore and the entire country

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Experts from Indore along with the entire country are now all set to work with Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to prepare the future road map of education.
CBSE has brought on board a consultative group of experts belonging to industry, academia, and government to prepare the future road map.
“Likewise, CBSE has collaborated with UNICEF and its trusted technical partner iDreamCareer private limited for setting up a dynamic online system on career guidance and counselling.” Manoj Ahuja, chairman of CBSE, said.
NEP (National Education Policy) 2020 proposes for an overhaul of the existing teaching learning patterns, by optimising learners’ academic and vocational capabilities.
CBSE, has taken the task for effective implementation of online portal for Career Guidance and Counselling of class IX-XII students in all affiliated schools in the same context.
“To bring scale, speed and standard to the career guidance process, CBSE has dovetailed these objective to develop a holistic integrated vision for career guidance and counselling for building knowledge and skills of students and to make them ‘Future Ready’,” Ahuja said.
Jaydeb Kar, CBSE helpline counsellor in Indore, said, “It is imperative for the students to understand their learning strengths and weaknesses; have realistic goals commensurate with their capabilities.”
He added that guidance and counselling serves the basic needs of each individual as a unique entity as there are perceptible differences between the individuals in native capacities, abilities and interests.
“Guidance also enhances positive attributes of an individual which help to build a positive self- image,” Kar added.
CBSE Career Guidance and Counselling portal
· Gender inclusive and informs on career options for special ability students
· Uses a gamified approach to engage students
· Provides personalised and unique career journey through Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning
· Is mobile, tablet and laptop compatible
The portal is linked to the CBSE main portal. All CBSE School students will be able to sign up on the portal with their details and access a personalised career dashboard that will also be accessible to teachers and administrators.
Portal can be accessed in…
The portal with the entire career curriculum will be offered to students at no cost. Currently each student through individual career dashboard will be able to access:
· 560+ careers (English, Hindi & 8 other languages)
· 25,000 colleges and vocational institutes spanning over 3 lakh courses, 1200 scholarships and
· 1150 Entrance Exams