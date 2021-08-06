Madhya Pradesh: Sero survey of children below 18 years in Indore to begin from Monday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The health department is set to conduct a sero survey of children below 18 years of age from Monday to check their immunity level, say officials.

The divisional commissioner Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma trained the team which will conduct the survey.

A training camp was held on the premises of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College.

Specialist doctors guided the nursing staff and team members about how to conduct the survey.

Those who attended the camp were also told about how to deal with possible problems during the survey.

Dr Sharma said that for the first time a sero survey is being conducted for children in Indore.

A house will be selected through an App. The team will go to that house and take a swab sample of the child.

He said that 45 teams had been formed for the survey.

A trained nurse from Chhachha Nehru Hospital and a member from an NGO have also been included in the team.