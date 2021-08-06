Madhya Pradesh: Experts, Central Board of Secondary Education to prepare road map of Education

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Experts are set to work with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to prepare a road map of education.



The board has brought together experts from industries, academia, and government departments to prepare the road map.



Chairman of CBSE, Manoj Ahuja said, “Likewise, CBSE has collaborated with UNICEF and its trusted technical partner iDreamCareer private limited for setting up a dynamic online system on career guidance and counselling.”



NEP (National Education Policy) 2020 proposes an overhaul of the existing teaching learning patterns, by optimising learners’ academic and vocational capabilities.



CBSE has taken the task for effective implementation of online portal for Career Guidance and Counselling of class IX-XII students in all affiliated schools in the same context.



“To bring scale, speed and standard to the career guidance process, CBSE has dovetailed these objectives to develop a holistic integrated vision for career guidance and counselling for building knowledge and skills of students and to make them ‘Future Ready’,” Ahuja added.



CBSE helpline counsellor of Indore, Jaydeb Kar said, “It is imperative for the students to understand their learning strengths and weaknesses; have realistic goals commensurate with their capabilities.”



He further said that guidance and counselling serves the basic needs of each individual as a unique entity as there are perceptible differences between the individuals in native capacities, abilities and interests.



“Guidance also enhances positive attributes of an individual which help to build a positive self- image,” Kar added.