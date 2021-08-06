Madhya Pradesh: 30 colonies in city remain without water in city today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): More than 30 colonies in the city had to go without water on Friday as Indore Municipal Corporation took 24 hours of shutdown for installation of a flow meter at Bijalpur control room.

Narmada Project executive engineer Sanjeev Srivastava said that the work of installing 700 mm diameter flow meter at Bijalpur control room is going on by Ramki Infrastructure Limited, Hyderabad. Therefore, the supply of water from Narmada Phase-I and Phase-II would be stopped for 24 hours, he added.

In many areas water supply was hit due to stopping of Narmada Phase-I and Phase-II pumps. On Friday, supply of water could not be processed in colonies connected with Annapurna overhead water tank. The localities included Triveni Colony, Raj Mahal Colony, Manik Bagh Main Road, Lal Bagh, Modern Village Colony, Dhobi Ghat, Raja Bagh, Bhawanipur, Priyanco Colony, Silver Palace, Sudama Nagar Vishwakarma Nagar etc

The colonies connected to Bilawali overhead tanks also suffered. The colonies include Ashka Colony, Saifee Nagar, Martand Nagar, Prem Nagar, Pratap Nagar, Roop Ram Nagar etc.

On Saturday, colonies connected to overhead water tanks in Raj Mohalla Annapurna and Bilawali. There will be no direct supply of water to the above-mentioned colonies on both the days.