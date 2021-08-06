Madhya Pradesh: Ghazals provide punch of nostalgia

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A few popular Ghazals, penned by Bahadur Shah Zafar, Ghalib, Faiz Ahmed Faiz, Shakeel Badayuni, Kaif Bhopali, Gopal Das ‘Neeraj’, Jan Nisar Akhtar and Bashir Badr were presented under ‘Gamak’.

Organised by Madhya Pradesh Urdu Akademi, the concert began with the performance of singer Neelima Sharma from Gwalior on Thursday evening.

She began with ‘Baat karni mujhe mushkil kabhi aisi to na thi, jaisi ab hai teri mehfil kabhi aisi to na thi…,’ written by Bahadur Shah Zafar.

It was followed by ‘Aankhon mein raha dil mein utar kar nahi dekha …,’ of Bashir Badr, ‘Raz-e-ulfat chup ke dekhi liya...,’ of Faiz Ahmed Faiz and ‘jab chale jayenge hum savan ki tarah…’ of Gopal Das ‘Neeraj.

Sharma who belongs to Gwalior gharana is A Grade artist of Doordarshan and Akashwani, Bhopal.

The event ended with the performance with singer Javed Usmani from Bhopal. He presented Ghazals including ‘Tu es kadar apne qareeb lagta hai… (Jan Nisar Akhtar), ‘Ye mizaaj-e-naaz ke wafa hua… (Kaif Bhopali),’ ‘har ek baat pe kehte ho tum ke… (Ghalib),’ and ‘Har Jafa har sitam gawara hai… (Shakeel Badayuni).

Usmani is an all-India approved artist and also known as a music composer.

He began to learn singing when he was six years old. And at the age of nine, he performed at the stage.

Presentation of Ghazals was streamed on the YouTube channel of the culture department-https://youtu.be/cwDXeB6P7w4 and https://youtu.be/bEe_ZZukdC8.