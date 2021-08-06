Madhya Pradesh: Two women including a seven-year-old girl burnt alive

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two women and a seven-year-old female child lost their lives in a fire in Pink City colony at Gorabazar Bilhari area in Jabalpur on Friday.

A guard of the colony saved a 70-year-old woman and her son who works for the West Central Railway (WCR).

In charge of Gorabazar police station, Sahadev Ram Sahu said that the incident had occurred at 2.30 am on Friday.

The fire broke out in house number 78 in Beach Colony, inside Pink City. The house belongs to Aditya Soni, protocol inspector posted to the office of WCR, was at home when the incident occurred.

On the ground floor his 70-year-old mother Arorabala Soni was sleeping. At the same time, Aditya, his wife Neha Soni, his sister Ritu Soni and niece Pari ( seven) were sleeping on the first floor.

The fire brigade was informed about the incident at 2.39am. The fire engine driven by Ajay Kumar Sharma rushed to the spot along. The fire brigade team doused the flames.

When people reached inside after the fire was extinguished, the bodies of all three were found. Kent CSP Bhawna Maravi, ASP Gopal Khandel, SP Siddharth Bahuguna, MLA Kent Ashok Rohani, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sandeep GR, Naib Tehsildar Rajendra, FSL Sunita Tiwari and Fire Brigade in-charge Kushagra Thakur had also reached the spot.

The guards of the colony raised an alarm after seeing the fire in Aditya Soni's house at 2.30am.

The residents of the colony and the guard also rushed to the spot. They somehow rescued the elderly woman and her son Aditya.

Nevertheless, Neha, Ritu and Pari could not come out of the room. Neha hid herself in the bathroom to escape, but the smoke and the heat consumed her life.

Neha’s body was found in the bathroom. The bodies of Ritu and Pari were lying on the bed, the police said.