Madhya Pradesh: Making fun in the time gloom

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A video clipping that went viral on social media on Friday morning showed how a few responsible officers assigned with a serious job like rescue operation could be so casual.

The video has shown the officers are having fun sitting on a boat which was pressed into service for rescuing the flood-hit.

But, instead of saving lives, the officers concerned are busy shooting video, the clipping shows.

The rain has terribly hit the Lahar-Mehgaon section. Nevertheless, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), RA Prajapati, sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Avneesh Bansal, chief executive officer (CEO) of Janpad Panchayat, Alok Pratap Itoria, are busy shooting a video in Grisava village of Lahar.

The village has turned into a river because of the excess rainfall that the area has received. In the video, Prajapati is seen shaking hands with his colleagues.

Itoria is heard saying, “The sub-divisional magistrate looks like Modiji.”

Similarly, Bansal is heard saying one of his colleagues sitting on the boat that as long as they move around the flood-ravaged area, they should continue to shoot the video.”

The slapdash attitude of the responsible officers of the Lahar section has shocked those who have watched the video.