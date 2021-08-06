Madhya Pradesh: Indian Institute of Technology Indore conducts Faculty Development Program on Sustainable Construction Technology

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore organised a 5-day Faculty Development Program (FDP) on Sustainable Construction Technology, as a part of FDPs conducted by AICTE Training and Learning (ATAL) Academy.

200 participants from 22 states, professional and academic backgrounds attended the online program.

Program Coordinator and faculty at IIT Indore Dr Sandeep Chaudhary said “Construction industry has a long way ahead to achieve sustainability and this FDP will add a few steps in the right direction. The online program focused on environmental challenges associated with the construction industry and their solution with the help of the latest sustainable construction technologies. In the course of 5 days, 14 experts from both industry and academia, imparted technical knowledge on various sustainable construction technologies. The diverse professional associations of the experts with reputed institutes, like IITs, NITs, BITS, IIIT, NICMAR, JK Cement and others including foreign universities of South Korea and Belgium, brought knowledge and experience from various aspects of the construction industry. The program also included a session on stress management, to help the participants deal with rising stress levels in the pandemic.”

The participants, during the valedictory ceremony, shared their experience and highly appreciated the FDP, its expert speakers and knowledge shared. The recorded sessions from the program are also available for the public on YouTube to further the knowledge of practicing engineers, industry stakeholders, academicians and researchers associated with the construction industry.