Indore: CBSE schools waiting for parents' consent to reopen

Indore:​​​​

Schools affiliated to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) ​are still closed and have not decided to open the gates as yet.

CBSE schools were planning to reopen the schools for conducting offline classes from Thursday, Aug 5, 2021. However, they didn’t open ​ as they they waiting for take parents' consent and waiting for the threat of corona third wave to abate.

​“We are not sure of reopening the schools for offline classes as yet, because it requires parents’ consent and full protection of children from the coronavirus,” UK Jha, chairperson of Indore Sahodaya Complex of CBSE schools, said.

He further said that the CBSE schools were planning to reopen, but, keeping on mind the possibility of a third wave of the pandemic, they cannot give any date for restarting their institutions.

Private schools and the government schools affiliated to Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) have been holding classes on the school premises.

In most of the schools, however, the attendance was very thin till Thursday.

Government of Madhya Pradesh decided to reopen the schools and resume physical classes for the students of Class 11 and Class 12, after being closed in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic second wave and the nationwide lockdown.

Attendance is still thin due to Covid-19, whose cases have dropped significantly in the state, but the disease is still lurking around, according to some parents whose children went to schools.

All schools were closed from March due to the second wave of the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

SOP for schools

MP government issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for reopening schools for Classes 11 and 12 with 50 percent attendance started from July 26, after the Covid-19 cases in the state were at an all-time low.

As per the SOP, physical classes for students of Classes 9 and 10 were scheduled to resume once a week from August 5. No class for ​C​lass 9th and ​C​lass 10th were held on the first day, as the schedule of 9th ​C​lass has been fixed on Saturday and 10th on Wednesday.

Classes will be held twice a week for students of Classes 11 and 12, and virtual sessions will continue simultaneously, an official said.