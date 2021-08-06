Bhopal: Second opportunity for appearing in college exams to be held in August last week

BHOPAL: Second chance for appearing in exams for various UG (undergraduate) and PG (postgraduate) courses will be given to college students in the last week of August.

Special arrangements were made for the college students to take exams this year because of Covid pandemic. Students were allowed to give exams with open book from home. They received question paper online and had to submit answer copies at the nearest centre.

The department of higher education had then announced that the students who could not appear in the tests due to any reason would be given another chance later. Now, the department of higher education has issued a circular asking heads of all universities to ensure that exams are held by last week of August.

Sources in the department say that more than 80% of students have appeared in the open book exams held in first round. Officials also confirmed that question papers are ready and universities have only to announce schedule dates.

Students who are not satisfied with marks in any of the exams held in first round can also appear in it as improvement exam. Department officials say that the results will be released in September first week so that such students do not have any problem for taking admission in the next class.