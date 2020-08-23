Coronavirus in Indore: Wet weather may intensify virus spread

Indore: While Covid-19 is spreading at high speed across the city, current weather conditions would add to the woes in people’s life. Citizens are already hit by record rains and record positive rate of Covid-19 patients but experts believe that such weather conditions may intensify the spread more.
The Covid-19 cases crossed 11,000 mark on Saturday and the positivity rate was also recorded at 12.22 per cent which is the third-highest since the outbreak of Covid-19.
City had been witnessing Covid-19 cases between 100 and 150 for the last many days, but over 1000 patients were reported in the last six days.
“Yes, there are chances of increasing cases of Covid-19 in city due to the current weather conditions. There are various reasons for it including wet surfaces on which virus can stay long and it might be a reason if it is spreading through surfaces,” HoD of Medicine Department in MGM Medical College Dr VP Pandey said.
He added that other reasons including wet mask during rains as it is equal to wearing no mask and even dangerous as the virus can easily pass through the wet surface of the mask.
“Major reason is that more people generally fall ill due to the viral and seasonal diseases during monsoon which affect their immunity and also makess them prone to virus. It is a challenge for people to keep themselves safe from other diseases as well,” Dr Pandey added.
Experts also suggest not being casual with the people you know as you don’t know who is a carrier of the disease and maintain the same social distancing as one would with a stranger.
Highest and Lowest positive rate of Covid-19 in a day
Highest rate of positive patients was recorded on April 27 which was 20.12 per cent. Similarly, the lowest positive per cent was recorded at 0.57 per cent on June 16.
Date- Positive per cent
May 21- 12.69
April 27- 20.12
June 16- 0.57
Over 1000 cases in 5 days, highest rate of increase since inception
Cases- Date- Deaths- Days
1029- April 23- 55 -----
2016- May 11- 92- 18
3008- May 23- 111- 12
4029- June 12- 166- 20
5043- July 8- 255- 26
6035- July 18- 292- 10
7058- July 27- 304- 9
8014- August 5- 325- 9
9069- August 11- 337- 6
10049- August 16- 347- 5
1116- August 22- 360- 6
