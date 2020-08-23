Coronavirus in Indore: Wet weather may intensify virus spread

Indore: While Covid-19 is spreading at high speed across the city, current weather conditions would add to the woes in people’s life. Citizens are already hit by record rains and record positive rate of Covid-19 patients but experts believe that such weather conditions may intensify the spread more.

The Covid-19 cases crossed 11,000 mark on Saturday and the positivity rate was also recorded at 12.22 per cent which is the third-highest since the outbreak of Covid-19.

City had been witnessing Covid-19 cases between 100 and 150 for the last many days, but over 1000 patients were reported in the last six days.

“Yes, there are chances of increasing cases of Covid-19 in city due to the current weather conditions. There are various reasons for it including wet surfaces on which virus can stay long and it might be a reason if it is spreading through surfaces,” HoD of Medicine Department in MGM Medical College Dr VP Pandey said.