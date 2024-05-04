Madhya Pradesh: Leopard Strikes Again, Kills Two Cattle In Burhanpur | Representative Image

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): In yet another case of leopard attack, two cattle have been killed by the wild cat attack at Bambhada village in Burhanpur district on Saturday. The incident has triggered fear among locals who are now hesitant to venture into the fields. The attack occurred under Shahpur forest range, where the leopard attacked two cattle belonging to a farmer. The farmer estimated his loss at Rs 50,000.

On being informed, a team from the forest department rushed to the scene for inspection and implemented measures for the leopard's rescue. Ranger Sanjay Malviya said that the department undertook continuous patrols and installed two cages for the rescue of the big cat.

Additionally, a team from Indore has been summoned to aid in the leopard's rescue. This incident follows a string of attacks over the past month, during which the leopard has claimed the lives of ten animals. Villagers claimed the presence of two cubs alongside the leopard.

They raised concerns about further attacks and potential harm to humans and pets. Villagers attribute the increased wildlife encounters to deforestation, noting that wild animals are increasingly venturing into rural areas due to habitat loss. Encroachment on forest lands by humans has worsened the situation, leading to conflicts between wildlife and local communities.