Madhya Pradesh: Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda Slams Jitu Patwari For Remarks Over Imarti Devi | ANI

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda rebuked Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Jitu Patwari for his derogatory remarks targeting former minister and BJP leader Imarti Devi. Devda criticised the offensive remarks, attributing them to the present state of the Congress. He emphasised that such statements were bound to offend and asserted that the public would judge accordingly.

The incident occurred during a public rally in Gwalior, triggering a controversy between the BJP and the Congress. Imarti Devi, a former Congress leader who defected to the BJP alongside Jyotiraditya Scindia in 2020, filed a written complaint against Jitu Patwari for his objectionable comments. The police booked Patwari under Section 509 and Section 3 of the Atrocities Act.

#WATCH | Guna: On Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari's statement on BJP leader Imarti Devi, Jagdish Devda, Madhya Pradesh Dy CM says, " If somebody makes such statements, it's naturally that party will be offended, such things should not be done...now people will make… pic.twitter.com/qzjOGoF9sc — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2024

In response to the controversy, BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia condemned Patwari's remarks, labelling them as indicative of the Congress's disrespectful attitude towards women. He expressed confidence that the women of the state would respond decisively to the Congress's behaviour.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Riti Pathak called out Priyanka Gandhi, questioning her stance on the matter and urging her to address the derogatory language used by the Congress leader against a woman. Pathak highlighted Gandhi's recent discourse on women's empowerment during her visit to Morena and demanded her opinion on Patwari's remarks.

On the other hand, Jitu Patwari issued an apology for his controversial statement, clarifying that his intention was not to offend. He claimed that his remarks were taken out of context and twisted, expressing regret if anyone's sentiments were hurt. Patwari emphasised his respect for Imarti Devi, likening her to an elder sister and mother figure, and stated that his remarks were only intended to deflect a specific question during the rally.