Indore: Botched calculation & absence of run-off of rain water caused inundation

Indore: Even as the city was celebrating it's fourth straight CLEAN status... the recent showers have dampened much of the spirit of fun. Free Press wades through the muck and rainwater to find the answers... the issue assumes importance as posh localities and the BRTS corridor too went underneath.

Experts say that basic reason of failure of system is gross ignorance and wrong calculation towards "run-off of rain water".

-----------------------------------------------------------

WHAT IS RUN-OFF OF RAIN WATER

Under the Run-off of the Rain Water System, the calculation of ground level from a colony or road to nearby nullah is done. Ideally, both should be 10 feet above from the maximum average flood level of the nullah. Also, from one end to other end of the colony towards the nullah, there must be a slop of around 2 feet for free flow of rain water. And, there must be no hurdle between the locality and nullah to obstruct the run-off of the rain water. If is system is followed, there won't be flooding in any way, said eminent structural engineer, Jitendra Vyas.

-----------------------------------------------------------

Vyas said unfortunately attention was not paid towards the study and measurement of run-off of rain water before residential or infrastructural projects were built.

‘‘The current challenge of the flooding in the city, should be used as a opportunity to review the lapses coming in way of Run-off of rain water and also gather the figures of water logging to get suitable solution, so that, additional pipes of proper diameter can be commissioned from locality to nearby nullah’’ Vyas said.

Noted structural engineer Atul Sheth cited three reasons for the inundation...

(A) Absence of Flood Management Plan in the city and no agency to govern it.

(B) No Cross Drainage System and...

(c) Wall-to-wall construction... this means between two opposite houses the road is constructed without shoulders hence there's no room for drainage line.

“The roads should be built with shoulders, with the laying of paver-blocks, there must be scientifically specific ground water recharging system at every home to absolve the excessive rain water’’, Seth added.