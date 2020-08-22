Duty above life: Indore traffic cops battle rain to carry out their jobs with elan

In another scene, a traffic constable was seen managing traffic even during heavy rains in another busiest square of the city. Traffic Subedar Rizvi was down to the basics as he caught the attention of motorists and passersby at the Bengali Square even as it rained cats and dogs. People were seen taking photos of this dutiful cop on mobile phones.

Traffic constable Sumant Singh Kachhawa was also seen managing traffic at LIG Square during rains. He was armoured with a raincoat and full of vigour. The intense downpour could not cow down constable Kachhawa. He also helped a doctor replace his flat tyre amidst the rains.

Kachhawa had helped youths in Haryana by providing food items during the lockdown.