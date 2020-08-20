Indore Weather Update: Over 19 inch rain recorded so far

Indore: City received intermittent rain with varied intensity in different parts of the city on Thursday. The meteorological department recorded 30 mm of rainfall till 8.30 pm. With Thursday’s rain, city’s record of rain crossed the 19 inch mark.

The total rainfall in the city recorded so far is 500.8 mm (19.71 inches). The meteorological department said city will witness similar weather condition for the next few days. Due to the well marked low pressure area, west part of the state would receive more rains.

“A well marked Low pressure area lies over north Chhattisgarh and neighbourhood. It is very likely to move nearly westwards across Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh during next 3-4 days. The monsoon trough is active and south of its normal position. In addition to these systems, there is convergence of strong southwesterly/southerly winds at lower levels over northwest India very likely to continue for few more days,” met officials said.