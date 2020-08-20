Swachh Survekshan 2020: Indore becomes India's cleanest city for fourth time in a row

The Swachh Survekshan 2020 awards, the fifth edition of the annual cleanliness survey of the country, were announced on Thursday. Indore was adjudged India's cleanest city for the fourth straight year in the central government's cleanliness survey announced on Thursday. Gujarat's Surat on second spot and Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai on third.

The announcement was made Union minister Hardeep Singh Suri through virtual platform even as Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former Indore Mayor Malini Gaud, collector Manish Singh, municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal and former municipal commissioner Asheesh Singh participated in it.

Congratulating Indoreans, Chouhan stated that it seems that no city will be able to beat Indore in cleanliness for next few years. “It has set many high standards. After four, Indore will hit six in cleanliness,” he said.

Pal stated that they were 100 per cent sure that Indore is going to clinch the cleanest city title for the fourth time in a row. “We knew about our calibre and capacity will help us in securing the title again,” she added.

"Heartiest congratulations! Indore is India’s cleanest city 4th year in a row. The city & its people have shown exemplary dedication towards cleanliness. Congratulations to MP CM @ChouhanShivraj people, political leadership & Municipal Corporation for this superlative performance," Puri tweeted.