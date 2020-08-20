Bhopal Weather Update: Heavy rains after long gap; expect more

BHOPAL: Heavy rains lashed city after a long gap on Thursday evening. The state capital has recorded 12 per cent below normal rainfall. According to meteorological department, monsoon activities will continue for the next two to three days.

The occurrence of rains has been attributed to low pressure area formed over Bay of Bengal. A trough passing through the state will cause heavy rains in many parts of the state in the next couple of days.

Besides, an upper air circulation is prevailing over Gujarat while a feeble offshore trough is extending from Konkan and Goa to coastal Karnataka. Moderate humid winds are pushing moisture over the Maharashtra coast.

The monsoon remained active in western part compared to eastern parts in state. Last week, it was active in eastern part of the state and now it is active in western part of the state.