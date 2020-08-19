Bhopal: Parents’ association writes to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan over tuition fee reduction

The Bhopal district unit of the parents association of Madhya Pradesh has written a letter to the principal of Carmel Convent School, BHEL, seeking reduction in tuition fee. In the letter, the association said that the school has been closed due to lockdown from March 20 and is likely to remain closed till next government instruction based on the pandemic situation.

The parents are in distress due to various reasons (companies have referred or reduced their salaries or many lost their jobs). They, however, have been asked to pay full tuition fee for this period. Hence, we the parents of Carmel Convent School students request you to reduce the tuition fee of our children by 50%.

The association has expressed the hope that the school will consider the request and respond back.