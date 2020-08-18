Madhya Pradesh: Schools to be converted into answer books centre for college exams

BHOPAL: After finalizing most of the procedures related to conduct of final year/semester exams for college students, the department of higher education has now urged the school education department to direct government schools to double up as collection centers for answer books.

Officials of the department of higher education (DHE) had decided that students appearing in final year exams could send the copies through post or submit it to the nearest school or college- which will forward the answer copies to concerned colleges.

DHE in its letter to the principal secretary, school education has urged to instruct the high schools and higher secondary schools across the state to act as collection centres and to coordinate with lead colleges of their districts.