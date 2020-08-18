Madhya Pradesh: Schools to be converted into answer books centre for college exams

BHOPAL: After finalizing most of the procedures related to conduct of final year/semester exams for college students, the department of higher education has now urged the school education department to direct government schools to double up as collection centers for answer books.
Officials of the department of higher education (DHE) had decided that students appearing in final year exams could send the copies through post or submit it to the nearest school or college- which will forward the answer copies to concerned colleges.
DHE in its letter to the principal secretary, school education has urged to instruct the high schools and higher secondary schools across the state to act as collection centres and to coordinate with lead colleges of their districts.
Role of these schools will remain confined as collection centres of answer copies to facilitate students in submitting answer copies to the nearest centre. These schools in turn will forward these copies to the nearest college, which will ultimately send the copies to the lead college of the district.
Students of final year will be giving online exams sitting at their homes in view of covid pandemic. After writing answer copies, students can either scan and send it online or post them or submit them to the nearest collection centre. They can send answer copies of each subject separately or all answer copies in one bundle after completion of exams.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)