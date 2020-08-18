State Govt jobs in Madhya Pradesh to be reserved only for local youth: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

In what he termed as "important decision", Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today announced that MP government will take necessary legal steps to ensure state government jobs are reserved only for the local youth.
Earlier on Saturday, Chouhan said that preference would be given to local youths for government jobs in the state.
He also said that his government was preparing a single citizenship database so that people of the state do not have to register for each scheme separately.
(With inputs from PTI)
