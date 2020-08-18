Madhya Pradesh: Government targeting SC, ST leaders, forcing them to vacate bungalows, says former minister Vijay Laxmi Sadho

The state government has targeted SC,ST leaders by asking them to vacate government bungalows, alleged former medical education minister Vijay Laxmi Sadho while talking to media here on Tuesday.

Sadho said it is because of health minister’s ignorance that coronavirus has spread in the state. She blamed the minister for manipulating the data. She further said her family lives in bungalow, which they are forced to vacate. She alleged that when Congress ruled the state, it never asked former ministers to vacate the bungalows. “But BJP government is acting like a landlord,” she remarked.

She alleged that chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan runs health ministry as state health minister Prabhuram Choudhary is just a dummy. “The corona update is given by home minister Narottam Mishra not by the health minister,” Sadho said.

She further alleged that the data of the corona infection, death are manipulated. “State government is hiding reality of Covid-19 spread and projecting rosy picture, which is not the truth. It has faked figures of corona control,” she added.