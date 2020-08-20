Swacch Survekshan 2020: Happy, not content; lack of public participation pinches Bhopal

BHOPAL: Residents in the city are happy that Bhopal has improved its position in Swachhta rankings from 19th to 7th. They, however, said that it is mainly because of the difference in the levels of public participation that Indore has been outperforming the state capital for the past four years. They were unanimous that only the authorities can’t keep the city clean. The people will have to join the effort, they told Free Press. Excerpts:

‘Public participation is important’, says Nirmala Buch, former chief secretary

Everyone, including the government, the municipal corporation and the people have a role to play. Things won’t improve until we will involve the citizens in planning, implementation and monitoring; until we know what the problems of the people are and what they want done. And that’s why; I am against consultants. They know nothing about Bhopal and Bhopalis. They don’t know what they have to do. If we associate people, the city will definitely emerge at the number one position. Public participation is important. And that has always been strong in Indore.