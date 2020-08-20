Swachh Survekshan 2020: Navi Mumbai ranked as India’s 3rd cleanest city

The government today announced the results of Swachh Survekshan 2020, annual survey of cleanliness. While Indore clinched the first spot, Navi Mumbai was declared as India’s 3rd cleanest city in the Swachh Survekshan 2020.

The 'Swachh Survekshan 2020' results were announced by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri at the Swachh Mahotsav being organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban affairs (MoUHA).

"Navi Mumbai is India’s 3rd cleanest city. Heartiest congratulations to the people & municipal authorities for achieving this remarkable feat," Puri tweeted.