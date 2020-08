Coronavirus in Indore: Area-wise list of COVID-19 cases as issued by health department on August 23

Madhya Pradesh on Saturday saw its highest single-day spike of 1,226 coronavirus cases, taking the total count in the state to 51,866, health officials said.

The coronavirus death toll rose to 1,206 after 21 patients succumbed to the viral infection since Friday evening, they said.

Four patients died in Bhopal, three each in Gwalior and Indore, two in Betul and one each in Alirajpur, Barwani, Damoh, Jabalpur, Khargone, Sagar, Sehore, Shivpuri and Vidisha districts, officials said.

The highest 181 new infections were reported from Indore, followed by 159 in Gwalior, 135 in Bhopal and 111 in Jabalpur.

On the other hand, 872 persons were discharged from hospitals after recovery in the state on Saturday.

The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, rose by 181 to 10,967 and death toll to 356.

At 3,087, Indore has the highest number of active cases in the state while Bhopal has 1,500 such cases.