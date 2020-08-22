50 yrs of 'Maa Narmada-Indore Chalo' movement

Indore: Narmada River is the lifeline of Madhya Pradesh which has also played an important part in development of the commercial capital of the state—Indore.
As many as 50-years have been completed of the movement started by the then leaders, eminent personalities, and common people to bring Narmada River’s water to Indore for quenching the thirst of the fast-developing city.
Founder member of Abhyas Mandal and the member of the then coordination committee of the movement launched to bring Narmada water to Indore Mukund Kulkarni said, “The demand of bringing Narmada water to Indore was raised in 1966-67 and a movement ‘Maa Narmada-Indore Chalo’ was started in 1970. Large number of people and the then leaders comrade Homi Daji, Shubhash Karnik, Rakesh Sharma, Upendra Shukla and Shashikant Shukla played an important role in raising the voice of the movement for the development of the city.”
Justice VS Kokje, Justice PD Mulye, senior advocate GM Chafekar also put played important roles in removing legal hurdles in bringing Narmada water to Indore.
“Indore was totally depended on Yeshwant Sagar Lake which was built and started supplying water to city in 1938. When the population of Indore increased to over 3.2 lakhs, the demand for an alternate source of water was raised and the foundation stone for bringing Narmada water to Indore was laid by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1971,” Kulkarni said.
Since then, three phases of Narmada water supply have completed and it is the major reason behind the rapid development of the city.
Renowned Orthopedician Dr Pradeep Shrivastava too remembered the time when the movement started and when the first Narmada line was laid down.
“Still, the city’s development is dependent on Narmada’s water supply. Areas where there is Narmada water supply have developed quickly compared to those that don't have Narmada water.
Narmada project capacity is 540 MLD
The total capacity of Narmada project is 540 MLD. The project consists of three phases. Narmada Phase I and II supplies 180 MLD whereas Narmada Phase III contributes to 360 MLD to the total supply. Besides, Yeshwant Sagar provides 30 MLD water and Bada Bilawali pond 3 MLD water to the city even as 70 MLD water is drawn from underground using borewells. As per IMC, they require around 500 MLD water every day.
For future requirements
Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has planned augmentation of current water system right from pumping station to water treatment plant and then to city and change of distribution line. The project cost will be around Rs 650 crore. It has been planned considering Indore population in 2050. Under AMRUT Phase-II, detailed project report has been sought by the government.
Indore drinks costliest water in the country
Narmada river water supplied to the city is costliest in country. It costs Rs 30 per 1,000 litres to collect, purify and transport drinking water from Jalud pumping station to houses in Indore.
