50 yrs of 'Maa Narmada-Indore Chalo' movement

Indore: Narmada River is the lifeline of Madhya Pradesh which has also played an important part in development of the commercial capital of the state—Indore.

As many as 50-years have been completed of the movement started by the then leaders, eminent personalities, and common people to bring Narmada River’s water to Indore for quenching the thirst of the fast-developing city.

Founder member of Abhyas Mandal and the member of the then coordination committee of the movement launched to bring Narmada water to Indore Mukund Kulkarni said, “The demand of bringing Narmada water to Indore was raised in 1966-67 and a movement ‘Maa Narmada-Indore Chalo’ was started in 1970. Large number of people and the then leaders comrade Homi Daji, Shubhash Karnik, Rakesh Sharma, Upendra Shukla and Shashikant Shukla played an important role in raising the voice of the movement for the development of the city.”

Justice VS Kokje, Justice PD Mulye, senior advocate GM Chafekar also put played important roles in removing legal hurdles in bringing Narmada water to Indore.

“Indore was totally depended on Yeshwant Sagar Lake which was built and started supplying water to city in 1938. When the population of Indore increased to over 3.2 lakhs, the demand for an alternate source of water was raised and the foundation stone for bringing Narmada water to Indore was laid by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1971,” Kulkarni said.