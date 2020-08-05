Madhya Pradesh: Ayodhya-like Ram temple to be built on Narmada banks in Khargone

Khargone: A temple styled on the lines of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is all set to be built on the banks of the Narmada river in Khargone.

The temple’s foundation stone was laid on Wednesday in a ceremony during which Local villagers took a sacred pledge in the presence of former Congress president and ex-Union minister Arun Yadav.

Nearly a decade ago, the Maheshwar hydropower project was proposed on the banks of the Narmada river in Khargone owing to which about 250 families of Lepa village were settled four kilometres from the project site.

When the project was later scrapped the families residing in Lepa left the village. The temple of Lord Ram located here was submerged by the Narmada river. And now years later, a Ram temple will be built at the site of rehabilitation.

Social activist Bhagirath Patode said the resolve to build a Ram temple in Lepa village was being taken at the same time when the foundation stone of the Ram temple was being laid in Ayodhya.