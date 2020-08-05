'Defeat of democracy': Amid Ayodhya Bhoomi Pujan, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi says he is 'emotional'

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has violated the oath of the office by laying the foundation stone of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"India is a secular country. Prime Minister has violated the oath of the office by laying the foundation stone of Ram Mandir. This is the day of the defeat of democracy and secularism and success of Hindutva," Owaisi told reporters here.

"The Prime Minister today said he was emotional. I want to say that I am also equally emotional because I believe in coexistence and equality of citizenship. Mr Prime Minister, I am emotional because a mosque stood there for 450 years," he said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi performed 'bhoomi pujan' of Ram temple in Ayodhya today.

The Hyderabad MP had earlier suggested that Modi should not attend the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram Temple as Prime Minister.He said the PM "should say that he will go in his personal capacity and no TV channel should live telecast".