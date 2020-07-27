'PM attending Ram Temple event violates cause of secularism': Asaduddin Owaisi tells FPJ

Mumbai: Questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi as to whether he would attend the ground-breaking ceremony of the Ram Mandir in his official or personal capacity, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi warned that the construction of the temple would open Pandora's box when it came to reclaiming more disputed religious sites like Mathura and Kashi.

The Lok Sabha MP from Hyderabad also attacked the Centre’s handling of the border standoff with China, and called it a systemic failure on lines of the 1999 conflict with Kargil, where Pakistani forces had occupied Indian territory undetected.

“The Prime Minister should tell the country if he is attending in individual capacity or as the Prime Minister. If he is going as the Prime Minister, it violates the cause of secularism, which is the basic structure of the Constitution,” he said, while speaking to the Free Press Journal, adding that as the PM, Modi represented citizens across religious denominations, and also atheists.