Yogi Adityanath holds review meeting; says Ram temple foundation event on most auspicious day in 500 years

Ahead of the Ayodhya Ram Temple foundation event, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday visited the city. There, he took stock of the preparations and held a meeting with the MP, MLAs and members of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and local administration.
Earlier in the day, Adityanath had also offered prayers to Lord Ram at the Ram Janmabhoomi site, and to Lord Hanuman in Hanuman Garhi.
Speaking on Saturday, in context with the upcoming event and the Prime Minister's visit, Adityanath said, "We'll make Ayodhya the pride of India and the world."
"Cleanliness should be the first condition. There is an opportunity for Ayodhya to prove through self-discipline its capability and be the way the world expects to see it," he said.
Prime Minister Modi is slated to arrive in Ayodhya on August 5 to lay the foundation stone for the temple. This will mark the beginning of the construction process.
"We all will be coming together for an auspicious event. There will be 'deepotsava' in all houses and temples on the nights of 4th and 5th August. Deepawali is associated with Ayodhya and the festival cannot even be imagined without Ayodhya," the Chief Minister said.
Recently Shankaracharya Swaroopanand Saraswati had created a bit of a stir after calling the timing of the upcoming bhumi puja 'inauspicious'.
"We are Ram devotees, we will be happy if anyone builds the temple of Ram, but for that- appropriate date and auspicious time should be chosen," he had been quoted as saying by ANI.
However, reports suggest that this too has been addressed by the Chief Minister. According to reports, Yogi Adityanath noted during Saturday's meeting that the foundation stone laying ceremony was being performed in the most auspicious time in 500 years.
As the state fights the COVID-19 pandemic, Adityanath also instructed on Saturday that the testing capacity should be raised to one lakh tests per day by Monday.
In a meeting with senior officials, the chief minister stressed on the need to increase the number of medical tests being done through RT-PCR and rapid antigen process in a phased manner for which 10 lakh testing kits should be acquired every 10 days, an official release said.
Directing the chief secretary R K Tiwari and additional chief secretary (health) Amit Mohan Prasad to undertake spot review of medical services in Kanpur Nagar and Jhansi on Saturday and Prayagraj and Mirzapur on Sunday, the chief minister also asked them to submit a report of the review meeting to him.
