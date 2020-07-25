Yogi Adityanath holds review meeting; says Ram temple foundation event on most auspicious day in 500 years

Speaking on Saturday, in context with the upcoming event and the Prime Minister's visit, Adityanath said, "We'll make Ayodhya the pride of India and the world."

"Cleanliness should be the first condition. There is an opportunity for Ayodhya to prove through self-discipline its capability and be the way the world expects to see it," he said.

Prime Minister Modi is slated to arrive in Ayodhya on August 5 to lay the foundation stone for the temple. This will mark the beginning of the construction process.

"We all will be coming together for an auspicious event. There will be 'deepotsava' in all houses and temples on the nights of 4th and 5th August. Deepawali is associated with Ayodhya and the festival cannot even be imagined without Ayodhya," the Chief Minister said.