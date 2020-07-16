Army says disengagement intricate, requires constant verification of situation in eastern Ladakh

New Delhi

China and India are committed to "complete disengagement" of troops, and the process is "intricate" that requires "constant verification", the Indian Army said on Thursday after the fourth round of marathon military talks on de-escalation of the situation in eastern Ladakh.

The Army said senior commanders of the Indian and Chinese military reviewed the progress on implementation of the first phase of disengagement and discussed further steps for "complete disengagment".

The Corps commanders held 15-hour-long negotiations in Chushul on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control(LAC) from 11 am on Tuesday to 2 am on Wednesday, covering various aspects of the complex disengagement process including withdrawal of thousands of troops from the rear bases within a specific time frame.

"The senior commanders reviewed the progress on implementation of the first phase of disengagement and discussed further steps to ensure complete disengagement," Army Spokesperson Col Aman Anand said in a statement.

"The two sides remain committed to the objective of complete disengagement. This process is intricate and requires constant verification. They are taking it forward through regular meetings at diplomatic and military level," he added.