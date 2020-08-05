Ayodhya Bhoomi Pujan: Mamata govt arrests BJP leaders for flouting complete lockdown, holding celebrations

There has been a conflict between right wing activists and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the announcement of a complete lockdown on the 5th of August to break the chain of the novel coronavirus. However, this did not stop the BJP and other right wing activists across the state from performing Bhoomi pujan to mark the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

In Kolkata, while BJP State President Dilip Ghosh performed Bhoomi Pujan indoors, others were arrested after performing Bhoomi Pujan outside, in temples or the BJP office.