Delhi Police Arrest Man For Stabbing Wife Amid Marital Dispute In Brahmpuri; Victim Undergoing Treatment At JPC Hospital

New Delhi: A 24-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed by her husband during an argument in northeast Delhi's Brahmpuri area on Friday afternoon, according to Delhi Police.

The incident occurred when the woman's husband, 23, called her to meet, and a dispute escalated, leading to the stabbing. The victim, who had been living with her parents due to ongoing marital issues, sustained injuries and was rushed to JPC Hospital.

"On reaching the hospital, it was found that the victim, a 24-year-old woman, had sustained injuries. She reported that she had an ongoing dispute with her husband, a 23-year-old resident of Jafrabad. She was presently staying at her parental home in Brahmpuri. On Friday, her husband called her to meet, during which an argument broke out, and he stabbed her," the police said.

The forensic team collected evidence from the crime scene. A case under Sections 109 BNS and 25/27 Arms Act has been registered at PS New Usmanpur. The accused has been arrested, and the weapon of offence, a knife, has been recovered.

Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, a tragic stabbing incident was reported in Northeast Delhi's Bhagirathi Vihar, where an 18-year-old labourer was fatally attacked. According to the police, information regarding the incident was received at around 4:54 PM on Thursday at the Police Station Gokalpuri.

Upon reaching the spot at Gali No. 6, Bhagirathi Vihar, it was found that the victim, employed at a scrap godown, had already been rushed to GTB Hospital by his brother, where he was declared dead on arrival by doctors.

Preliminary investigations revealed that two individuals allegedly assaulted the victim. A case has been registered at PS Gokalpuri under sections 103(1)/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 25/27 of the Arms Act.

The forensic team inspected the crime scene and collected evidence. Multiple police teams have been deployed to gather further leads and apprehend the accused as soon as possible.

