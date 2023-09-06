Brahmakumaris Tie Rakhi To Postmen | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan the sisters of Prajapita Brahmakumari tied rakhi to postmen brothers at the GPO on Tuesday.

The event was celebrated with great enthusiasm by the postal staff and sisters and brothers from Brahmakumari. On the occasion, sister Anita Didi spoke on the importance of religion, culture and festivals in life and told how to keep one’s mind calm in this fast-paced world.

Postmaster general of Indore Zone, Preeti Aggarwal said that even in the era of social media and online, the sisters have unwavering faith in the postal department. She said the postal department tries its best to ensure that all rakhis reach their destination in time.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Nodal and assistant nodal officers have been appointed for the forthcoming Assembly elections. Dr Ilayaraja issued orders in this regard on Tuesday.

As per the order district planning officer Madhav Bende has been appointed as the nodal officer for the formation of polling and counting teams and deployment of officers and employees for other works.

He will also issue orders regarding the deployment of election related officers and employees. Deputy collector and land acquisition officer Sudeep Kumar Meena has been made the nodal officer for training management.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping in view the arrangements for G20 Summit 2023 in Delhi area, the Railways has made some changes in the stoppages of trains going to Delhi area.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of Western Railway, additional stoppage is given to Train No. 20957 Indore-New Delhi Superfast Express at Faridabad station for journey commencing from the city on 8th September.

