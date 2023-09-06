Indore: Gurus Who Shape Young Minds Felicitated |

1. Kendriya Vidhyalaya

VANDANA PARMAR: “I would like to thank Free Press for organising this programme on the occasion of Teacher’s Day. A big thanks for this motivation on behalf of all the teachers.”

2. Sri Sathya Sai Vidhya Vihar School

DEEPALI TRIVEDI: “With encouragement and motivation, one gets a lot of inspiration to move ahead and work for the betterment of society. We are playing an important role in building the nation. I am happy for all the teachers being honoured as they are working hard.”

3. St. Vincent Pallotti School

SANDHYA S KUMAR: “I feel greatly honoured as on this Teacher’s Day we are getting felicitated. I express my gratitude to Free Press and my school committee for choosing me.”

4. Daly College

ASMA ANSARI: “I am happy to be a part of this programme, thank you Free Press for this felicitation. I have been working for 32 years and Free Press newspaper has been a part of this long journey. “

5. New Digambar Public School

NAVNEET BHATIA: “The work Free Press is doing is also that of a teacher - enlightening people - and so this programme was by the teachers and for the teachers.”

6. Queen’s College Indore

MEENA PAWAR: “This is a platform where a teacher gets felicitated for the hard work done for society. This motivates and encourages us to work further.”

7. Delhi Public School

RAJESH KHARVE: “In this era, it is very difficult to keep teachers motivated and therefore the initiative by Free Press is commendable. It is inspirational for each one of us.”

8. Ilva School

RAJANI ARYA: “It was a nice programme dedicated to recognising the hard work put in by teachers. Teachers as a community are not often recognised, therefore, thanks to Free Press for this programme.”

9. Indore Public School

SACHIN GUPTA: “I am thankful to Free Press for this award as without motivation none of the faculty or people can work towards the goal.”

10. Malhar Ashram School

NIHARIKA THARANI: “Teachers act as the base of the building where the children are developed to face the world. My thanks to Free Press for the award and the opportunity to be part of the event."

11. Prestige Public School

PRACHI AGNIHOTRI: “I am glad to get felicitated on the occasion of Teacher’s Day through this wonderful function, all thanks to Free Press .”

12. Shri Gujarati School

JAGRUTI PATEL: “The programme organised on Teacher’s Day is a motivation for new teachers to come forward and work for society.”

13. Sica School Scheme No 54

VANDANA PANT: “The teacher’s role is very important in the lives of children. We all need to work together for the betterment of society. This programme provided a great platform for teachers to express our views.”

14. Sica School Scheme No 78

GAJENDRA KUMAR SHRIVASTAVA: “I would like to thank Free Press for organising this programme only for teachers. It was a great honour to attend this programme.”

15. Bal Vinay Mandir

YOGESH DHANDE: “All the teachers from different schools and different subjects are called for this programme. This motivates and inspires us to move forward in a direction.”

16. Advance Academy

TANZEEM NAQVI: “I believe that the core value of education given by teachers can never be equalled by any gadgets or anything. The role of teachers has become more challenging than ever before”

17. Guru Harkrishan Public School

MANJU TIWARI: “Parents should not worry about easy accessibility of students to the latest technologies. Instead, they should focus on learning how to keep a check on information that reaches the students”

18. Choithram School ManikBagh

RESHMA DAVE: "During teaching emotional attachment with the student is necessary, then the learning and teaching gets easy.”

19: Columbia Convent School

PREETI SINGHAL: “This is a very good initiative of Free Press in which teachers are felicitated. Teachers don't hanker for appreciation but it gives us motivation when felicitated”

20: Delhi International School

POOJA PANCHBHAI: “I appreciate Free Press for felicitating teachers on the occasion of Teacher’s Day”

21: Kendriya Vidhyalaya

HEMANT KUMAR CHANDEL: “With this initiative, the teachers' message will reach the children. Primary education is very important and children do not forget it”

22: Laurels School International

PRAFUL JAIN: “I would like to give a message that all teachers should work with a passion so that the coming generation serves society”

23. Mount Index International School

MANIK PUNDLIK: “I would like to say that whatever you do, do it with passion. Don’t run behind success; run behind perfection then you will succeed”

24. Pragya Girls School

ANUPAMA SRIVASTAVA: “I would like to say that every day it is important to connect with daily updates and news. It is very necessary to remain updated for a better future”

25. SICA School Nipania

SUJATHA KESAVAN: “I am thankful to Free Press for recognizing our hard work. Nowadays teachers are not getting any respect, and they are remembered only on Teacher’s Day”

26. St Raphael’s School

NEELIMA SIMON: “I am feeling very proud to be felicitated. The role of the teacher is great in society. Everybody accepts this. And I am thankful to God that I am a teacher”

27: Choithram School

PRIYANKA PATODI: “Being in the teaching profession, we need to regularly remind ourselves of the purpose of our work. We should keep our knowledge updated in this ever-changing educational scenario. Teachers are role models who have the power to change the world.”

28. Tirathbai Kalachand School

ASHWINI SAJAPURKAR: “In this digital age, this is a good effort to recognise the changing role and new dimensions of teachers amidst the changing equations between teachers and students”

