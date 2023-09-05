Bhopal Weather: Rain Drenches State After Long Dry Spell | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Monsoon became active in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday as low pressure area formed over Bay of Bengal, meteorological department officials said.

State has not had the best of monsoon so far. After August, West Madhya Pradesh received 22% less than normal. East Madhya Pradesh is within the normal range of receiving 15% less than normal rain.

On Tuesday, Bhopal received light rain after a long dry spell. Speedy winds disturbed electricity supply wires, which caused power cuts. As a result, most areas plunged into darkness in evening.

In last 24 hours, Chitrangi recorded 6 cm rainfall while Sidhi recorded 4cm rainfall. About 3cm rainfall was recorded in Tamia, Kiranpur and Rampur and 2 cm rain was recorded in Dindori, Mohkheda, Singrauli, Sihawal and others.

Orange alert has been issued for heavy to very heavy rain in Balaghat and Dindori districts in next 48 hours.

Yellow alert has been issued for heavy rain with lightning in Bhopal, Narmadapuram divisions and districts like Sidhi, Singrauli, Umaria, Panna, Anuppur, Jabalpur, Shahdol, Tikamgarh, Mandla, Damoh, Sagar, Narsinghpur, Chhatarpur, Seoni, Katni, Datia, Guna, Bhind, Shivpuri, Khargone, Niwari, Ashok Nagar, Rewa, Chhindwara, Satna, Sagar, Agar.

According to meteorological department, a low-pressure area has formed over Bay of Bengal off south Odisha and north coastal Andhra Pradesh. Low pressure will be a slow-moving system and will linger on for next 4-5 days over central parts of the country. The system will trigger monsoon activity in Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.