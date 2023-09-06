Indore: Gurus Who Shape Young Minds Felicitated | A-1 CREATION

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the special day of teachers on Tuesday, Free Press joined hands with Daly College of Business Management (DCBM) and Indian Oil to organise an event at Free Press House to honour people who toil hard to shape the young generation and transform them into national assets.

The event saw the participation of teachers from several schools. A few of them were even accompanied by their students, who wanted to share the joy of their teacher’s felicitation.

In all, 29 teachers of the city were felicitated by chief guest mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and special guests DCBM principal Dr Sonal Sisodia, DAVV registrar Ajay Verma and Indian Oil representative Tarun Agrawal.

Earlier, the event began with the lighting of the traditional lamp by the guests. Addressing the event, mayor Bhargav said that he always made it a point to attend felicitation of doctors and teachers. “My mother was a teacher, my father a doctor and I have seen their struggles,” he said.

Thanking Free Press for the initiative of felicitating teachers, he said that Chanakya said that teachers were never ordinary persons. “Teachers developed scientists who brought laurels to the country by the successful launch of Aditya-1 and Chandrayaan 3,” he said.

“Today, I felicitated my teacher Shrikant Grover in an IMC event. It was a proud moment for me,” he added. DCBM principal Dr Sonal Sisodia said that in the ever-changing world, teachers must remain a step ahead of their students.

“Nowadays, sources of information are many like Google ChatGPT and others. We need to be ahead of them and the students,” she said. DAVV registrar Ajay Verma said that teachers shoulder the responsibility of shaping the minds and the careers of children.

He commended them for their patience in dealing with children. Indian Oil’s Tarun Agrawal also commended the role of teachers in nation-building. Earlier, the guests were welcomed by Free Press with bouquets.

MAYOR’S ANNOUNCEMENT

Using the Free Press platform, mayor Bhargav said that IMC planned to develop six model schools in five years. “I am proud that work on six model schools has already started in the ongoing fiscal. In the next fiscal, we plan to enhance the budget to develop more such schools.”

SMART SCHOOL: The mayor said that eight government schools have already been turned into smart schools. “We plan to have more smart schools in the coming days.”

MOBILE SCHOOLS: The mayor said that IMC already has a few buses and wants to use them as mobile schools. These buses would go to slums and under-developed areas with teachers who will teach the children there.

He further said, “Any teacher or volunteer who wants to contribute to this scheme by giving time to teach students sincerely is welcome to join our efforts to ensure that no child is left uneducated.”

