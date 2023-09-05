MP: Kamal Nath Slams Amit Shah For Silence On Botad Hanuman Idol Vandalisation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and state Congress chief Kamal Nath on Tuesday slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah for not speaking on the vandalization of the Hanuman idol in Gujarat's Botad earlier this week.

"Home Minister Amit Shah is arriving for an election tour in Madhya Pradesh today (Tuesday), the worship day of Lord Bajrangbali. The idol of Lord Bajrangbali was vandalised in the Botad district of Gujarat. The Deity of God has been smeared with soot. This is the same Hanuman temple that you inaugurated in April. Four days have passed since the incident, but till now you have not uttered a word from your mouth," posted Kamal Nath on X.

'Why did the BJP government not act in time?'

The former MP Chief Minister further questioned Amit Shah and the BJP and said, "Being a Hanuman devotee I ask you, After all, what is the selfishness, for which you and your party are keeping silent on such a big insult to faith." "When the controversy was arising due to the wrong portrayal of Hanuman ji, why did the BJP government not act in time? Is the BJP government of the state not responsible for the insult of Hanuman ji? After failing to protect the statue of Bajrangbali, who blesses the whole world, with what mouth are you seeking election blessings from the people of Madhya Pradesh," he questioned further.

"Due to this anti-religious behaviour, the people of Madhya Pradesh are not planning for public blessings but for public condemnation," said Kamal Nath further.

Earlier on September 2, a controversy erupted over a 'mural' showing Lord Hanuman bowing down to Sahajanand Swami of the Swami Narayan sect, in the Kashtabhanjan Hanuman Temple at Salangpur in Gujarat.

Strongly opposing the depiction, Mahant and Maha Madleshwar of Bhimnath Mahadev temple, Ashutosh Giri Bapu called for the immediate removal of the 'mural' from the temple premises.

100 saints will hold a meeting in Libdi

In view of the objection to the mural, 100 saints will hold a meeting in Libdi in the upcoming days, and a gathering of 3000 saints is further planned in the Bhimnath temple.

The Mahant said, "We expect the 'Swaminarayan sect' to use proper depictions, otherwise we know how to do it very well." He further said if needed 5000 saints and sages would gather in the temple, and indulge in activities, including fasting.

The temple comes under the Vadtal Gadi of the Swaminarayan sect.

