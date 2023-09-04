Man In Bhopal Loses Rs 5 Lakh In Online Gaming | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 51-year-old man residing in Shahjehanabad was duped of Rs 5 lakh by unidentified cyber fraudsters, the police said on Monday. The police added that four companies have come under the police scanner in connection with the case.

The search is on for the key accused. Shahjehanabad police station house officer (SHO) Umesh Pal Singh Chouhan said Dinesh Sayrani, a resident of Idgah Hills, was duped.

In May 2021, a woman who said she was from Singapore contacted him on WhatsApp. Both of them began talking through WhatsApp phone calls frequently.

The woman sent a link to a game to Saryani, on which he registered himself by depositing Rs 1,000. He soon started playing online games and associated himself with different websites that used to offer handsome benefits through online gaming.

This way, he lost more than Rs 5 lakh. He then realised that he had been duped and approached court in this regard. The court has now handed over the case to Shahjehanabad police for probe. Investigation is on the case.

