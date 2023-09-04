MP News: Hindu Women Beat Up Muslim Book Vendor At Ujjain Fest After He Asks Contact Details For Home Delivery; WATCH

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A Muslim book vendor was allegedly assaulted by a group of Hindu women at Ujjain book festival on Monday, after he asked for their contact number for on-door delivery. The video showing the accused women slapping him has gone viral on social media. Several journalists, mostly belonging to the Muslim community, have shared the video on X (Twitter).

According to information, the victim named Waqar Saleem set up a book stall at the fest, when a group of women inquired about book deliveries. Following this, he asked for their contact number for coordinating the home delivery. The ladies mistook it as harassment and started beating him.

A video has also emerged featuring the victim, Waqar Saleem, explaining the circumstances.

Saleem mentioned that the head office of his publication is located in Gurdaspur, and he had traveled from Gwalior to Ujjain for the book fair.

In the video, Saleem can be heard explaining his side of the story. Meanwhile, one of the women from the Durga Wahini group, who was involved in the altercation, accuses him of asking for her number with bad intentions.

