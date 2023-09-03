Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan To Participate In Rituals For Good Rains At Mahakal Temple In Ujjain | FP

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will reach the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain at around 8 am on Monday. Here, he will participate in the Maharudra ritual with the wish of good rains in the state. Although the official program of the Chief Minister has not been released yet, he will reportedly stay in the temple for about 2 hours.

In the election year, special rituals will be held in the Mahakal temple, which will continue till 10 am.

Chouhan will arrive at Mahakaleshwar Temple on the first Monday of Bhadrapada at 8 am to perform the Maharudra rituals. After worshiping Lord Mahakal, the rituals will be started by the temple priests. The rituals will last from 8 am to 10 am. Shri Ram Pujari, a member of the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee, said that the Maharudra rituals are being performed with the wish of good rains in the state.

66 priests will perform the ritual

In the ritual, about 66 priests of the temple will sit together and do Maharudra Path. Chouhan will also be present during this. However, it is not yet known whether Chouhan will stay in the temple during the rituals for the entire two hours or will leave after performing the puja. The temple administration has started preparations in the temple.

It is worth mentioning that on this day from 4 pm on Monday, the first procession of Lord Mahakal of the month of Bhadrapada and the ninth overall will also start from the Mahakal Temple.

