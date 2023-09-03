MP: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Moving Truck On NH 44 In Seoni; Visuals Surface

FP Photo

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire suddenly broke out in a moving truck on National Highway 44 on Saturday night. Reason behind the fire is not yet known. Traffic on one side of the four-lane road was disrupted due to the incident.

Bandol police station in-charge Rajesh Dubey, who reached the spot immediately after the incident, diverted the vehicles to another part with the help of police force and sent them off the highway. Later, fire brigade vehicles also reached the spot and were able to control the fire after hours of effort.

A heroic scene also emerged at the spot when, in a move to control the fire that broke out in the truck near Bhongakheda-Sonadongri, the station in-charge himself grabbed the pipe of the fire engine and started extinguishing the fire of the truck. The fire brigade is continuously making efforts to somehow control the fire that broke out in the truck.

Driver and helper injured

Bandol police station in-charge Rajesh Dubey said that the truck was going from Nagpur towards Jabalpur, and was filled with mats made of Kusha. Due to the fire, the driver and helper in it also got burnt to some extent and have been sent for treatment. Information about the injured is being collected.

