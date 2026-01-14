 MP SpaceTech Policy: R&D Centre In Ujjain For Astrophysics, Space Sciences
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP SpaceTech Policy: R&D Centre In Ujjain For Astrophysics, Space Sciences

MP SpaceTech Policy: R&D Centre In Ujjain For Astrophysics, Space Sciences

Madhya Pradesh’s new SpaceTech Policy proposes setting up an R&D centre for astrophysics and space sciences in Ujjain, leveraging its ancient astronomical legacy. Approved by the cabinet, the policy also envisages a state-owned satellite, MP-SAT, with an outlay of up to Rs 500 crore to support governance, disaster management and development.

Rajan RaikwarUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 09:18 PM IST
article-image
MP SpaceTech Policy: R&D Centre In Ujjain For Astrophysics, Space Sciences | Representative Imnage

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh SpaceTech Policy, prepared by Department of Science and Technology, envisages establishing a dedicated Research and Development (R&D) Centre in Ujjain in collaboration with IIT Indore or any other institute of national importance.

Ujjain, known as the Greenwich of Ancient India, has a deep-rooted astronomical heritage. It was the prime meridian for Indian astronomical calculations and home of Varahamihira, a legendary astronomer whose contributions laid the foundation for Indian space sciences.

The policy, approved by the cabinet on Tuesday, states that the R&D Centre will focus on astrophysics, deep space observation and satellite-based analytics. It will integrate traditional astronomical knowledge with modern space science and act as a collaborative platform for research in payload design, space optics, and AI-powered data interpretation, reinforcing Ujjain’s legacy as a beacon of scientific excellence.

MP-SAT

FPJ Shorts
Zubeen Garg Was Severely Intoxicated, Refused Life Jacket Before Drowning: Singapore Police
Zubeen Garg Was Severely Intoxicated, Refused Life Jacket Before Drowning: Singapore Police
Jyot India Foundation To Host Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam Conclave 4.0 In Mumbai Highlighting Global Justice, Policy, And Civilisational Wisdom
Jyot India Foundation To Host Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam Conclave 4.0 In Mumbai Highlighting Global Justice, Policy, And Civilisational Wisdom
UP: Inquiry Confirms Gross Negligence At Badaun District Women’s Hospital After Woman Delivers Stillborn Baby On Floor
UP: Inquiry Confirms Gross Negligence At Badaun District Women’s Hospital After Woman Delivers Stillborn Baby On Floor
Sportvot x FPJ: Mumbai Premier League Sees Dominant MYJ-GMSC Performance
Sportvot x FPJ: Mumbai Premier League Sees Dominant MYJ-GMSC Performance

The government recognises the strategic importance of sovereign, state-specific space-based data for governance, disaster resilience and socio-economic development. MP will endeavour to design, develop, launch, and operate a dedicated satellite, tentatively named MP-SAT, aligned with national space regulations and in coordination with relevant central agencies.

MP-SAT will enable priority tasking, hyper-local data acquisition and real-time analytics tailored to the state’s geographic, environmental, and developmental needs. Its data will support sectors including agriculture, water resources, disaster management, urban planning, forestry, and infrastructure monitoring.

The state government will provide up to Rs 500 crore, deployed in phases, for satellite development, launch services, ground segment infrastructure, data processing systems, and initial operations. The project may be implemented through institutional, PPP, or consortium models, subject to approvals and guidelines issued by the Department of Science and Technology and conformity with IN-SPACe and Government of India regulations.

Scope, coverage for space enterprises

The MP SpaceTech Policy will extend incentives to enterprises engaged in upstream, midstream and downstream space activities, including emerging and strategic domains. Eligible units must demonstrate active involvement in one or more focus areas aligned with MP’s industrial, academic, and governance ecosystem.

Policy objectives

Develop infrastructure for satellite/launch vehicle manufacturing, advanced materials and testing, ground communication and data analytics.

Attract around 30 space-tech startups, investments of Rs 900 crore, and generate 2,000 highly skilled jobs in five years.

Establish an integrated Centre of Excellence (CoE) and incubation network for SpaceTech, anchored as a National Institute of Importance as the central hub.

World-class infra

Infrastructure is the backbone of MP’s vision to become a SpaceTech hub. The policy focuses on creating facilities for satellite and launch vehicle manufacturing, testing, and data processing. With over 300 industrial parks, a defence corridor, and precision engineering clusters, MP is well-positioned to host space-grade infrastructure.

Read Also
Khelo MP Youth Games: 9-Year-Old MP Kayaking & Canoeing Academy Doesn’t Have Toilet
article-image

Antariksh Vihar

To inspire scientific curiosity and innovation among students and public, MP Government will establish a world-class Space Exploration Park, Antariksh Vihar.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP SpaceTech Policy: R&D Centre In Ujjain For Astrophysics, Space Sciences
MP SpaceTech Policy: R&D Centre In Ujjain For Astrophysics, Space Sciences
Bhopal News: Special Investigation Team Formed For Detailed Probe Into Banned Meat
Bhopal News: Special Investigation Team Formed For Detailed Probe Into Banned Meat
Bhopal News: 5 Killed Including 1 Minor Boy, Over 10 Injured As Tractor-Trolley Collides With Pickup...
Bhopal News: 5 Killed Including 1 Minor Boy, Over 10 Injured As Tractor-Trolley Collides With Pickup...
MP News: Modern Tenancy Bill Likely To Be Tabled In Assembly’s Budget Session
MP News: Modern Tenancy Bill Likely To Be Tabled In Assembly’s Budget Session
Bhopal News: Modern Enclosure For King Cobra At Van Vihar; Average Length Of Cobra Is 10 To 13 Feet,...
Bhopal News: Modern Enclosure For King Cobra At Van Vihar; Average Length Of Cobra Is 10 To 13 Feet,...