MP SpaceTech Policy: R&D Centre In Ujjain For Astrophysics, Space Sciences | Representative Imnage

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh SpaceTech Policy, prepared by Department of Science and Technology, envisages establishing a dedicated Research and Development (R&D) Centre in Ujjain in collaboration with IIT Indore or any other institute of national importance.

Ujjain, known as the Greenwich of Ancient India, has a deep-rooted astronomical heritage. It was the prime meridian for Indian astronomical calculations and home of Varahamihira, a legendary astronomer whose contributions laid the foundation for Indian space sciences.

The policy, approved by the cabinet on Tuesday, states that the R&D Centre will focus on astrophysics, deep space observation and satellite-based analytics. It will integrate traditional astronomical knowledge with modern space science and act as a collaborative platform for research in payload design, space optics, and AI-powered data interpretation, reinforcing Ujjain’s legacy as a beacon of scientific excellence.

MP-SAT

The government recognises the strategic importance of sovereign, state-specific space-based data for governance, disaster resilience and socio-economic development. MP will endeavour to design, develop, launch, and operate a dedicated satellite, tentatively named MP-SAT, aligned with national space regulations and in coordination with relevant central agencies.

MP-SAT will enable priority tasking, hyper-local data acquisition and real-time analytics tailored to the state’s geographic, environmental, and developmental needs. Its data will support sectors including agriculture, water resources, disaster management, urban planning, forestry, and infrastructure monitoring.

The state government will provide up to Rs 500 crore, deployed in phases, for satellite development, launch services, ground segment infrastructure, data processing systems, and initial operations. The project may be implemented through institutional, PPP, or consortium models, subject to approvals and guidelines issued by the Department of Science and Technology and conformity with IN-SPACe and Government of India regulations.

Scope, coverage for space enterprises

The MP SpaceTech Policy will extend incentives to enterprises engaged in upstream, midstream and downstream space activities, including emerging and strategic domains. Eligible units must demonstrate active involvement in one or more focus areas aligned with MP’s industrial, academic, and governance ecosystem.

Policy objectives

Develop infrastructure for satellite/launch vehicle manufacturing, advanced materials and testing, ground communication and data analytics.

Attract around 30 space-tech startups, investments of Rs 900 crore, and generate 2,000 highly skilled jobs in five years.

Establish an integrated Centre of Excellence (CoE) and incubation network for SpaceTech, anchored as a National Institute of Importance as the central hub.

World-class infra

Infrastructure is the backbone of MP’s vision to become a SpaceTech hub. The policy focuses on creating facilities for satellite and launch vehicle manufacturing, testing, and data processing. With over 300 industrial parks, a defence corridor, and precision engineering clusters, MP is well-positioned to host space-grade infrastructure.

Antariksh Vihar

To inspire scientific curiosity and innovation among students and public, MP Government will establish a world-class Space Exploration Park, Antariksh Vihar.