Madhya Pradesh: 1 Dead, 2 Injured After Being Attacked By Knives Over Parking Issue In Gwalior

FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man was stabbed to death over a petty parking issue in Katoratala area on Saturday. Two others were severely injured while trying to rescue their friend.

The incident unfolded around 2 AM and has since led to the identification of two suspects by the police. The victim, Aabhaas Sharma, was returning from a meal at a friend's house with his friend Vivek Dixit. Following to which they got involved in a dispute over parking with a group of men at Chaupati, Katoratala.

This disagreement escalated into a violent confrontation where the assailants armed themselves with knives, rods, and sticks, and attacked Aabhaas and Vivek. In a desperate attempt to save their lives, Aabhaas's elder brother Ayush Sharma and his friend Vatsal Garg rushed to the scene, only to be confronted and assaulted by the attackers as well.

The attackers fled the scene, leaving behind several wounded victims. Aabhaas Sharma, critically injured in the attack, was rushed to the hospital but tragically succumbed to his injuries. Ayush Sharma, Vivek Dixit, and Vatsal Garg are currently undergoing treatment for their injuries.

The incident is under investigation by the police, who have identified and are searching for the two suspects involved in this incident.

Ayush Sharma and Vatsal Garg, both lawyers by profession, are currently receiving medical care.