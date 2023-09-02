Bhopal: Ladli Behana Scheme Amount Will Be Increased To Rs 3,000: CM

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Saturday, addressed a special Ladli Bahna Sammelan at Krishi Upaj Mandi, here.

Addressing the conference, the Chief Minister said that no poor child will miss out on higher education due to lack of funds and the government will bear medical and technical education costs of poor students.

He also added that the amount of Rs 1,000 would be gradually increased to Rs 3,000 under the Ladli Behana scheme so that the aim of uplifting women is fulfilled. The Chief Minister also approved the construction of a multipurpose stadium at the cost of Rs 20 crore.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister, on Saturday, inaugurated and performed Bhoomi Pujan for 110 construction projects valued at a total of Rs 150 crore in Barnagar. Some noteworthy projects included the inauguration of a sub-health centre in Untwas, Lahoria, as well as the asphalting of CC roads by the Municipal Council.

The Public Works Department saw the commencement of several road projects, such as the Madhopura to Runija Road, Baravada to Kalsi Dotru Road and Kot Chauraha to Nayapura CC road. Additionally, new buildings under the Higher Education Department and the Lohana Bhidavad Amla Bridge under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana were inaugurated.

Infrastructure enhancements included the submerged bridge between Khandvasura to Bhidavad on the Chamla River, a railway bridge at Nagda Rohalkhurd in the Ujjain district and road widening from Gadkalika temple intersection to Okhaleshwar crematorium in Ujjain, among others.

These initiatives indicate a significant step forward in improving connectivity and infrastructure for the people of Barnagar and the surrounding regions. Ujjain district in-charge and Finance Minister Jagdish Deora, MP Anil Firoziya, MLA Bahadur Singh Chauhan, municipal council president Abhay Tongya, city president Shyam Sharma, former janpad president Sohan Singh Gurjar and other public representatives also attended the event.