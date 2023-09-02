 WATCH: Game On! Union Min Scindia Hits Fours & Sixes As He Sets Poll Pitch In Gwalior-Chambal
The incident occurred when Scindia had reached the closing ceremony of the South Premier League cricket match.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 02, 2023, 02:29 PM IST
WATCH: Scindia Hits Fours And Sixers On Cricket Pitch | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiradtiya Scindia certainly turned on its game mode ahead of elections, as he was seen hitting fours and sixers while playing cricket match in Gwalior on Saturday. The video was captured in a camera which currently, is going viral on social media.

The incident occurred when Scindia had reached the closing ceremony of the South Premier League cricket match going on in Chhatri Mandi sports ground of Gwalior.

Seeing the cricketers playing on the ground, the union minister couldn’t resist and came to the ground himself. Later, he hit so many fours and sixers very enthusiastically. Also, the minister after reaching the closing ceremony, encouraged the players at the end.

It is noteworthy that Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia’s enthusiasm for cricket is seen frequently. Each time he got a chance, he had played the sport with full joy. This shows the minister’s love for cricket.

Currently, Scindia is in Gwalior on a tour of Chambal division oh poll bound Madhya Pradesh.

