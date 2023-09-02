MP Viral Video: Woman Beats Shopkeeper In Mid Of The Road After He Refuses To Accept Return Of Jeans

MP Viral Video: Woman Smashes Male Shopkeeper's Head Over A Pair Of Jeans | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly smashed the head of a shopkeeper in middle of the road in Gwalior after he refused to accept the return of a jeans that she had bought from his shop. The incident was captured on camera and is now going viral on the social media on Saturday.

The matter pertains to Kotwali police station area in Gwalior.

According to information, the woman bought a pair of jeans from a shop in her home town Gwalior. Later, she came back to the shop to return the same but the shopkeeper refused to accept.

This irked the woman and the duo enterd into a heated argument. The woman lost her cool and started beating him in middle of the road.

The viral video shows a fierce fight between the woman and the shopkeeper in broad day-light in the middle of a market. They both held each other by collar and were heard shouting.

Both even hit each other with their hands. The shopkeeper is also holding the pair of jeans he sold to the woman.

