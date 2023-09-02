MP Bizarre: Jabalpur Women Remove Rakhis From Brothers' Wrists After Viral Video Shows Surpnakha & Ravan's Last Raksha Bandhan Tale

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a bizarre incident, people of nearly half a dozen villages of Jabalpur removed the 'rakhis' from their brothers' wrists that they had tied during inauspicious 'Bhadra nakhshatra' on Raksha Bandhan August 30. The women of the villages-- Ghugra, Chhapra, Dongar Jhansi, adjacent to Bijori village about 30 kms from Jabalpur district headquarters, went in panic mode after they saw a viral video showing-- Surpanakha, sister of Ravana, had tied Raksha Sutra to him in Bhadra period and it was their last festival.

People were afraid that by tying the Raksha Sutra during the Bhadra period, they might also die like Ravana. According to the Hindu calendar, the festival of Raksha Bandhan is celebrated every year on the full moon date of Shukla Paksha of Shravan month. Also, special attention is paid to the fact that there should not be Bhadra Kaal on the day of Rakshabandhan. Bhadra is considered inauspicious in the scriptures and Muhurat Shastra. This time on August 30, i.e Raksha Bandhan, 'Bhadra nakshatra' started from 10:58 am and continued till 8:58pm. Thus, astrologists suggested to tie Rakhi only after 9pm when 'Bhadra' ends.

People are afraid that they will die like Ravana

Dadu Gond, a resident of Chhapra village, said that he has always been celebrating Raksha Bandhan as per the date but he did not know that celebrating any auspicious work or festival of Rakshabandhan during Bhadra period is considered inauspicious. Like every year, Dadu celebrated the festival with his family, not only Dadu but the entire village tied Raksha Sutra with their sisters on 30th August, the day of Bhadra kaal. As soon as people saw a viral message and made it viral all around on social media, an atmosphere of fear spread among the people and more than half a dozen villages separated the Raksha Sutra from their hands. It was said that they too might die like Ravana and now this is the reason why the people of these villages are still living under the shadow of fear.

